Tesco Whole Blanched Almonds 100G

£ 1.50
£15.00/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy633kJ 153kcal
    8%
  • Fat12.8g
    18%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2532kJ / 612kcal

Product Description

  • Blanched almonds.
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Great added to cakes, bakes and savoury dishes
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tape provided and consume within one month and by date shown.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Packing. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPack contains 4 servings
Energy2532kJ / 612kcal633kJ / 153kcal
Fat51.3g12.8g
Saturates3.9g1.0g
Carbohydrate5.2g1.3g
Sugars3.5g0.9g
Fibre7.5g1.9g
Protein28.5g7.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great to have these readily available

5 stars

Very glad to be able to buy this product at my local Tesco as I use whole blanched almonds in certain dishes and blanching them myself would be a lot of work.

