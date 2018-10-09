Tesco Whole Blanched Almonds 100G

Great to have these readily available
Very glad to be able to buy this product at my local Tesco as I use whole blanched almonds in certain dishes and blanching them myself would be a lot of work.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2532kJ / 612kcal
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tape provided and consume within one month and by date shown.
Packed in the U.K.
4 Servings
Packing. Not Yet Recycled
100g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Pack contains 4 servings
|Energy
|2532kJ / 612kcal
|633kJ / 153kcal
|Fat
|51.3g
|12.8g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|7.5g
|1.9g
|Protein
|28.5g
|7.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
