Tesco Italian Mixed Peel 200G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Italian Mixed Peel 200G
£ 0.80
£4.00/kg
1/8 of a pack
  • Energy319kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars12.4g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1275kJ / 301kcal

Product Description

  • Glacé orange and lemon peel.
  • FOR BAKING & DESSERTS Infused with syrup for zesty sweet fruit cakes.
  • FOR BAKING & DESSERTS Infused with syrup for zesty sweet fruit cakes.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Orange Peel (44%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel (11%), Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, replace lid firmly after use.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1275kJ / 301kcal319kJ / 75kcal
Fat0.9g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate70.6g17.7g
Sugars49.7g12.4g
Fibre4.5g1.1g
Protein0.3g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Xmas cake

5 stars

Perfect for Christmas cake recipe.

Tasty Italian Mixed Peel

4 stars

I bought this to include in a cake I was baking, having soaked it in the relevant alcohol overnight. Very tasty and easy to use.

