Tesco Italian Mixed Peel 200G

Xmas cake
Perfect for Christmas cake recipe.
Tasty Italian Mixed Peel
I bought this to include in a cake I was baking, having soaked it in the relevant alcohol overnight. Very tasty and easy to use.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1275kJ / 301kcal
Orange Peel (44%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel (11%), Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, replace lid firmly after use.
Produced in Italy
8 Servings
Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
200g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1275kJ / 301kcal
|319kJ / 75kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|70.6g
|17.7g
|Sugars
|49.7g
|12.4g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|1.1g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
