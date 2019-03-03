By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Certo Apple Pectin 250Gml

Certo Apple Pectin 250Gml
£ 2.50
£1.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Liquid Pectin
  • For a free recipe booklet, visit the Certo website at www.certo.co.uk or contact RH Amar - Tel: 01494 530200
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Jams made with Certo require less boiling, and retain the full flavour and colour of the fruit.
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Gelling Agent: Pectin (3%), Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Potassium Citrate, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Storage

Reclose and refrigerate after opening and use within 14 days.Best Before End, See Foot of Bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use

Distributor address

  • RH Amar,
  • Turnpike Way,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 3TF.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Great for the Mad Hatter's Tea Party

1 stars

If you want to thicken-up some runny jam, Tesco offers this expensive bottle of water!

