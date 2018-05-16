Dr. Oetker Glycerine 38Ml

Product Description
- Glycerine
- Join our Webake Community to showcase your bakes, getting involved with challenges and see what others are baking.
- For recipes and inspiration, head to our website: www.oetker.co.uk. Alternatively, follow us on Facebook - Dr. Oetker Baking - for tips and tricks direct to your news feed
- Visit www.oetker.co.uk for more information and inspiration
- Dr. Oetker Glycerine is typically used for the perfect Christmas bake: preventing royal icing from going hard, and keeping sponges moister for longer.
- Established over 100 years ago in Germany, Dr. Oetker has developed ahead of the industry and enjoys a reputation as one of the most trusted food brands internationally.
- Starting with our Baking Powder measured sachets, the company has gone from strength to strength, playing a key role in all aspects of baking - from the raising agents, icings and decorations. We're always here to inspire, educate and entertain so you can get the best baking feeling.
- Dr. Oetker Glycerine prevents soft fondant icing setting too hard
- Adding a teaspoon to your mix, will keep your bakes moist for longer
- Add a small amount of gycerine when heating sugar to high temperatures to help prevent the sugar crystalising
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 38ml
Information
Ingredients
Humectant (Glycerine (E422))
Storage
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Best Before End See cap.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- For Dr. Oetker Ireland, visit www.oetker.ie
Net Contents
38ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019