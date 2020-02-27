By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Staedtler Triplus Fineliners 10 Pack

£ 5.25
£0.53/each

  • Triplus Fineliner Brilliant Colours
  • Water-based ink that will wash out of most textiles
  • Can be left uncapped for days without drying-up
  • In a stand-up Staedtler® desktop box for safe keeping \n
  • Fineliner in ergonomic triangular shape for relaxed and easy writing.
  • 0.3 mm
  • Dry safe - can be left uncapped for days without drying up.*
  • *ISO 554
  • Mix & match

Made in Germany

  • Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG,
  • Moosaeckerstr. 3,
  • 90427 Nuernberg,
  • Germany.

  • www.staedtler.com
  • info@staedtler.com

10 x Fineliners

So good I bought four packs

5 stars

I bought these for my grand children they were really pleased with them...well I bought one then when the other grandchildren saw them they wanted them too...so pleased with them

great product

5 stars

Product is great and good for doing my coursework with.

Great pens in practical storage box

5 stars

Great pens in practical storage box. My son was very pleased with them

High quality finish from these fine liners

5 stars

Bought these in the sale on impulse for my 9yr old. She needed something to suit the micro scale of her illustrations. Very happy with these, and they give an even, flat colour when used to colour larger areas. Great buy!

Excellent pens

5 stars

These are really great quality pens. They are super to write with and dont't scratch or run out of ink like the cheaper versions. Love them !

Nice dependable all round pens

5 stars

I bought this set a month ago while it was on discount on tesco. I couldn't be happier with my purchase. I use the pens for writing and colouring and they perform nicely on both. Smooth and fine. Recommend.

Great colours

5 stars

Great selection of colours at a good price. Very nice to use the pens.

God value easy to write

4 stars

I bought it4 weeks ago and really pleased with it. Really easy to write.

Fine colours at a fine price!

5 stars

I bought these so that I could add some coloured fine lines to my sketches. The range of colours and the quality are excellent and the folding case makes them easy to organise. Great value.

Very smooth

5 stars

I bought this recently and I love it there's no mess whilst using them they are superfine and you can write so neatly and smoothly. You can't go wrong for the price!!

