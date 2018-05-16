Chappie Original 412G

Product Description
- Complete Wet pet food for adult dogs.
- CHAPPIE® Complete Wet Dog Food is a 100% complete and balanced dog food developed with vets. As well as containing no artificial colours, flavours, added sugar, eggs, dairy, red meat or soya, CHAPPIE® tinned dog food contains all of the essential nutrients that your dog requires to keep him in top condition every single day.
- CHAPPIE ™ Complete Dog food has been developed by our nutritionists and veterinarians of WALTHAM™ to guarantee 100% complete and balanced nutrition
- Complete & balanced wet dog food developed with Vets
- CHAPPIE® contains essential fatty acids, such as Omega 3 & 6, known to help support skin & coat health
- Rich in white fish and contains everything your dog needs to keep him full of vitality
- CHAPPIE® wet dog food contains chicken which is gentle on your dog's sensitive stomach
- CHAPPIE® contains calcium and phosphorus to help support healthy bones
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 412G
- CHAPPIE® contains essential fatty acids, such as Omega 3 & 6, known to help support skin & coat health
- CHAPPIE® contains calcium and phosphorus to help support healthy bones
Information
Ingredients
Fish and Fish and Derivatives* (including 14% White Fish), Cereals*, Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including 4% Chicken), Oils and Fats (including 0.3% Sunflower Oil), Minerals, Herbs*, *Natural ingredients
Storage
Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up 2 days.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see bottom of can.
Preparation and Usage
- 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
- Can Only: 5 kg - 2/3, 10 kg - 1, 20 kg - 1 3/4, 30 kg - 2 1/2
- Can + Dry Food: 5 kg - 1/4 + 60 g, 10 kg - 1/2 + 85 g, 20 kg - 3/4 + 155 g, 30 kg - 1 + 215 g
- We recommend to feed a mix of complete CHAPPIE™ wet and dry food.
- 118 kcal/100 g
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IRL: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- IRL: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.mars.com
Net Contents
412g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|6
|Fat content:
|3.8
|Inorganic matter:
|1.6
|Crude fibres:
|0.8
|Moisture:
|71
|Calcium:
|0.39
|Phosphorus:
|0.27
|Vitamin A:
|7805 IU
|Vitamin D3:
|161 IU
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|1.2 mg
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|8.6 mg
|Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate
|32.15 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|60.5 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020