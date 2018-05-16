Energizer Power Plus AA 4 Pack

Product Description
- Rechargeable AA Batteries
- Energizer Recharge Battery AA 2000MAH P4
- Rechargeable
- 2000mAh capacity
- - 4-pack of Energizer® Accu Recharge Power Plus 2000 mAh NiMH AA rechargeable batteries
- - The world's 1st rechargeable AA battery made with 4% recycled batteries
- - One charge allows you to enjoy up to 5.5 hours of toy activity or 7.5 hours on your handheld gaming device (results vary by device and usage)
- - Energizer Recharge Power Plus batteries come pre-charged and ready to go
- - Each battery can be charged up to 1,000 times, with a charge that can last up to 12 months in storage
- - Up to 5-year usable battery life under typical usage patterns
- - Energizer® is the world's No.1 rechargeable brand, based on scan sales
- Energizer® Accu Recharge is the world's No.1 rechargeable brand*. Keep your family fully powered every day with long-lasting Energizer® Accu Recharge Power Plus batteries. Charge up your batteries with any Energizer® Charger.
- *Based on scan sales.
- AA - HR6
- 1,2V / 1,2B / 2000mAh / 2000mA*4
- NiMH / Mignon / Stilo
Information
Produce of
Made in Japan
Warnings
- WARNING: Use chargers designed for Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) batteries. Insert correctly (+/-). Do not dispose of in fire or open, do not mix with other battery types or short-circuit - may get hot, explode or leak causing damage.
Name and address
- Energizer Trading Ltd.,
- Sword House,
- Totteridge Road,
- High Wycombe,
- UK,
- HP13 6DG.
Return to
- www.energizer.eu
- consumer.serviceEU@energizer.com
Net Contents
4 x Batteries
Safety information
