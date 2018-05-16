By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Shagun Paneer Cheese

Shagun Paneer Cheese

£ 1.80
£7.50/kg

Product Description

  • Full Fat Soft Cheese
  • 100% vegetarian

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated store at 1°C to 5°CCook well within 3 days of opening

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • This product must be thoroughly cooked before consumption

Name and address

  • Sangam Paneer Manufacturing Ltd,
  • Unit-D,
  • Cedar Court,
  • Walkers Road,
  • Bardon Hill,
  • Coaville,

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

