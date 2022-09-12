Bonio The Original Biscuit Dog Food 650G

Complementary pet food for adult dogs. Watch your dog's tail wag at the sight of our delicious BONIO® Adult dog biscuits, a treat that he will enjoy at morning, noon and night! Our tasty treats are enriched with vitamins and minerals l nutrients to help keep your dog supported and healthy, whilst providing him with a yummy treat for him to enjoy! Our PURINA® vets and nutritionists have developed our BONIO® Adult dog biscuits with your dog in mind, helping to care for his teeth, gums and even his digestive system! These tasty biscuits are low in fat and are ideal for taking on walks or using to play games around the house! Watch his tail wag with happiness when it is BONIO® time!

Oven-baked to give a delicious, crunchy texture that helps keep your dog's teeth healthy Wholesome and nutritious - a great treat for morning, noon and night! Low in fat to help your dog maintain a healthy body condition Developed using carefully selected ingredients A complementary pet food, this tasty snack that's sure to get your dog's mouth watering and his tail wagging!

Pack size: 650G

Low in fat to help your dog maintain a healthy body condition

Ingredients

Cereals (of which Wholegrain 34%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Minerals

Net Contents

650g ℮

