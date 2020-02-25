Tesco Premium Complete Dog Food Chicken & Country Vegetable 3Kg

Grat price
My two dogs love this dry they love it
Really good stuff. Dry, meaty and rather yummy!
Decent stuff for dogs
Composition
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (21% including 4% chicken in the red kibble*), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Vegetables (4% peas in the brown kibble**), Various Sugars, Yeasts.
*Red kibble: typically 20% of product
**Brown kibble: typically 20% of product
Additives
Colourants, Preservatives, Antioxidants.
Nutritional Additives per Kg:
Vitamin A 17, 000 IU, Vitamin D3 1, 500 IU, Vitamin E 70mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 2.5mg, Selenium (Sodium Selenite) 0.1mg, Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 8mg, Iron (Iron (II) Sulphate Monohydrate) 60mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) Oxide) 50mg, Zinc (Zinc Oxide) 100mg.
Analytical Constituents
Protein 23.0%
Crude Fibre 3.0%
Fat Content 9.0%
Inorganic Matter 8.5%
Omega 6 1.9%
Omega 3 0.2%
Calcium 2.0%
Calories 345 per 100g
Store in a cool dry place. Best Before End and Batch Number: see back of pack. Please quote Best Before End and Batch Number in all enquiries.
Produced in the U.K.
30 Servings
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
3kg e
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude protein
|23%
|Crude oils and fats
|9%
|Crude fibre
|3%
|Crude ash
|8%
|Moisture
|8%
