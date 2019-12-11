Angel Delight Strawberry 59G

Disappointing, why PALM OIL?
Not great, using PALM OIL.
easy to make
Great pudding, kids love it. You would have to be an idiot not to be able to make it correctly.
I have used angel delight for a large no of yrs,bu
I have used angel delight for a large no of yrs,but i am afraid the last batch i bought did not thicken up after 4 attempts and a wastage of 2pts milk&4pkts of strawberry delight i POURED the lot away it was that thin have they altered the ingredients? best before date oct 2019.8332 A16 11.06