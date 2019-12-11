By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Angel Delight Strawberry 59G

Angel Delight Strawberry 59G
£ 0.55
£9.33/kg

Offer

Per portion (92g) as prepared†
  • Energy464kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars12.7g
    14%
  • Salt0.44g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 506kJ/120kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry Flavour Dessert Mix
  • Join us on www.facebook.com/angeldelightdesserts
  • Mmm... Delightful
  • Yummy tasting clouds & fluffiness made with real fruit and all whipped up with fresh milk.
  • You'll find no yucky artificial flavours or colours, and no added preservatives here (yayy!)
  • Made with real fruit
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 59g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Oil, Modified Starch, Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Gelling Agents (Sodium Phosphates, Diphosphates), Lactose (Milk), Milk Proteins, Strawberry Powder (2%), Whey Powder (Milk), Calcium Carbonate, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya and Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once made up keep refrigerated & consume within 24 hours.

Preparation and Usage

  • Whip up a delightful and fluffy Snazzy Strawberry flavour
  • Instant treat in only 5 minutes!
  • 1 Pour 300ml (approx 1/2 a pint) of chilled fresh semi-skimmed or whole milk into a bowl.
  • 2 Add the Angel Delight and whisk until light and creamy.
  • 3 Leave to thicken for 5 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.
  • ROI: Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • UK - 0800 032 7111
  • ROI - 1800 932814
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Net Contents

59g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as prepared†Per portion (92g) as prepared†
Energy 506kJ/120kcal464kJ/110kcal
Fat 4.6g4.2g
(of which Saturates) 3.4g3.1g
Carbohydrate 16.2g14.9g
(of which Sugars)13.8g12.7g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 3.5g3.2g
Salt 0.48g0.44g
This pack contains 4 portions--
†with semi-skimmed milk--

Disappointing, why PALM OIL?

1 stars

Not great, using PALM OIL.

easy to make

5 stars

Great pudding, kids love it. You would have to be an idiot not to be able to make it correctly.

I have used angel delight for a large no of yrs,bu

2 stars

I have used angel delight for a large no of yrs,but i am afraid the last batch i bought did not thicken up after 4 attempts and a wastage of 2pts milk&4pkts of strawberry delight i POURED the lot away it was that thin have they altered the ingredients? best before date oct 2019.8332 A16 11.06

