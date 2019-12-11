By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Del Monte Fruit Cocktail In Syrup 420G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Fruit Cocktail in Light Syrup
  • 5 fruit mix
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Fruit in variable proportions (Peaches, Pears, Pineapple, Grapes, Cherries with Colour E127), Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Empty unused content into a suitable, non metallic container. Cover and keep refrigerated. Use within 3-4 days.Best before: see can end

Produce of

Product of Greece

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Del Monte International Inc.,
  • P.O. Box 3,
  • Staines,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW18 4JR,
  • England.

Return to

Drained weight

250g

Net Contents

420g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g (Net content)
Energy:257 kJ / 61 kcal
Fat:0 g
- of which saturates:0 g
Carbohydrate:14 g
- of which sugars:10 g
Fibre:0,7 g
Protein:0,2 g
Salt:0,03 g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Really lovely - makes a great smoothie 🤗

5 stars

