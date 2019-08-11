Tesco Grapefruit Segments In Juice 538G

Disappointing juice content
Sorry to say this was disappointing, mainly due to the flat taste of the juice surrounding the grapefruit segments.
Expensive product for mostly juice.
Just under half of the contents is juice which, I feel, is quite unacceptable, so I will not be buying this product again.
As fresh as the real fruit without the hassle !!
Highly recommend this tinned grapefruit is very very good! It's lovely to have in the fridge and be able just to reach in and have some in the morning. It tastes and has the right texture and it saves all the hassle of sorting the real thing!! Lasts a long in the fridge as well
Pretty good
Generally good and tasty, very occasionally too much juice and really occasionally some not ripe. Popular and sometimes o.o.s. Price seems to rise more often than other tinned fruit.
Why no fresh grapefruit ?
Forced to use this as Tesco seem to have stopped stocking fresh grapefruit.This is a barely adequate substitute.
brilliant taste exellent value best i have tasted yet
ibouht three tins of this product and would strongly reccomend it
Grapefruitilicious
I purchase these grapefruit segments regularly as they are so lovely - saves all the hassle of fresh grapefruit and the quality is exceptional. Fabulous with natural yoghurt for breakfast.