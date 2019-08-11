By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Grapefruit Segments In Juice 538G

Tesco Grapefruit Segments In Juice 538G
£ 0.80
£2.76/kg
1/3 of a can
  • Energy247kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars13.1g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 138kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Grapefruit segments in grapefruit juice from concentrate.
  • HAND PICKED. Picked for ripeness at the peak of the season
  • Hand-picked
  • Picked for ripeness at the peak of the season
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1/3 of a can
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

Grapefruit, Grapefruit Juice From Concentrate, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days

Produce of

Produced in Swaziland

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

290g

Net Contents

538g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy138kJ / 32kcal247kJ / 58kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.3g13.1g
Sugars7.3g13.1g
Fibre0.4g0.7g
Protein0.6g1.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 3 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Disappointing juice content

2 stars

Sorry to say this was disappointing, mainly due to the flat taste of the juice surrounding the grapefruit segments.

Expensive product for mostly juice.

3 stars

Just under half of the contents is juice which, I feel, is quite unacceptable, so I will not be buying this product again.

As fresh as the real fruit without the hassle !!

5 stars

Highly recommend this tinned grapefruit is very very good! It's lovely to have in the fridge and be able just to reach in and have some in the morning. It tastes and has the right texture and it saves all the hassle of sorting the real thing!! Lasts a long in the fridge as well

Pretty good

4 stars

Generally good and tasty, very occasionally too much juice and really occasionally some not ripe. Popular and sometimes o.o.s. Price seems to rise more often than other tinned fruit.

Why no fresh grapefruit ?

3 stars

Forced to use this as Tesco seem to have stopped stocking fresh grapefruit.This is a barely adequate substitute.

brilliant taste exellent value best i have tasted yet

5 stars

ibouht three tins of this product and would strongly reccomend it

Grapefruitilicious

5 stars

I purchase these grapefruit segments regularly as they are so lovely - saves all the hassle of fresh grapefruit and the quality is exceptional. Fabulous with natural yoghurt for breakfast.

