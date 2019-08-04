Tesco Mandarin Segments In Juice 298G

Pips galore
16 PIPS !! It's only a little tin, would of been fair enough finding 2 or 3, even 4 is acceptable but SIXTEEN !?!?! Come on! Wouldn't buy again. Sorry!
half a tin is one of 5 a day
This product is a lovely tasting product suitable for diabetics because it is in it's own juice and not ultra sweet grape juice
Great value for money and tasty too
great value and excellent taste
I bought it as an alternative and have not gone back
Quite bitter
Dissapointed