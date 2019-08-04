By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mandarin Segments In Juice 298G

3.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Mandarin Segments In Juice 298G
£ 0.58
£0.33/100g
½ of a can
  • Energy217kJ 51kcal
    3%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars11.5g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 146kJ / 34kcal

Product Description

  • Mandarin segments in mandarin juice.
  • Tesco Mandarin Segments in Juice CITRUS & SWEET Checked for ripeness by our growers and selected at their sweetest.
  • CITRUS & SWEET Checked for ripeness by our growers and selected at their sweetest.
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mandarin, Mandarin Orange Juice from Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Turkey

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

175g

Net Contents

298g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (149g)
Energy146kJ / 34kcal217kJ / 51kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate7.7g11.5g
Sugars7.7g11.5g
Fibre0.3g0.4g
Protein0.7g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Pips galore

2 stars

16 PIPS !! It's only a little tin, would of been fair enough finding 2 or 3, even 4 is acceptable but SIXTEEN !?!?! Come on! Wouldn't buy again. Sorry!

half a tin is one of 5 a day

5 stars

This product is a lovely tasting product suitable for diabetics because it is in it's own juice and not ultra sweet grape juice

Great value for money and tasty too

5 stars

Great value for money and tasty too

great value and excellent taste

5 stars

I bought it as an alternative and have not gone back

Quite bitter

1 stars

Dissapointed

Usually bought next

Tesco Peach Slices In Juice 410G

£ 0.80
£3.20/kg

Hartleys Orange Jelly 135G

£ 0.55
£0.41/100g

Del Monte Fruit Cocktail In Juice 415G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Growers Harvest Peach Slices Syrup 410G

£ 0.33
£1.32/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here