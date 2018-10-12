Tesco Apricot Halves In Juice 411G

Better by half...
The right size, its full of fruit too, [not like some brands], and I love apricots... Ohh, Check out the price too...
Great taste
Perfect in a crumble
Delicious.
So good to buy tinned fruit that is not ruined by being sickly sweet. Tin contains perfect halves of apricot and is suitable for savoury dishes.
I sent this one back
I ordered apricot halves in syrup and though I said on the substitutions list, don't send sub in juice, I received this. So I sent it back. Can't stand tinned fruit in juice, too sour.