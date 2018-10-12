By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Apricot Halves In Juice 411G

£ 0.70
£3.00/kg
One third of a can (137g) contains
  • Energy218kJ 51kcal
    3%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars11.5g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 159kJ / 37kcal

Product Description

  • Apricot halves in grape juice from concentrate.
  • HAND PICKED Picked for firm sweetness at the peak of the season
  • Pack size: 234g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apricot Halves, Grape Juice From Concentrate, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in South Africa

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

234g

Net Contents

411g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne third of a can (137g) contains
Energy159kJ / 37kcal218kJ / 51kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate8.4g11.5g
Sugars8.4g11.5g
Fibre0.9g1.2g
Protein0.5g0.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Better by half...

5 stars

The right size, its full of fruit too, [not like some brands], and I love apricots... Ohh, Check out the price too...

Great taste

4 stars

Perfect in a crumble

Delicious.

5 stars

So good to buy tinned fruit that is not ruined by being sickly sweet. Tin contains perfect halves of apricot and is suitable for savoury dishes.

I sent this one back

1 stars

I ordered apricot halves in syrup and though I said on the substitutions list, don't send sub in juice, I received this. So I sent it back. Can't stand tinned fruit in juice, too sour.

