Del Monte Pear Halves In Syrup 420G

4(1)Write a review
Del Monte Pear Halves In Syrup 420G
£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Pear Halves in Light Syrup
  • Hand picked
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

Pears, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Empty unused content into a suitable, non metallic container. Cover and keep refrigerated. Use within 3-4 days.Best before: see can end

Produce of

Product of South Africa

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Del Monte International Inc.,
  • P.O. Box 3,
  • Staines,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW18 4JR,
  • England.

Drained weight

230g

Net Contents

420g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g (Net content)
Energy 256 kJ / 60 kcal
Fat 0g
- of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 14g
- of which sugars 8g
Fibre 1,1g
Protein 0,1g
Salt 0,04g

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

PEAR FRANIZPANE, IT Is a wonderful dessert especia

4 stars

PEAR FRANIZPANE, IT Is a wonderful dessert especially with whipped cream. the pears are really good not to big if you want to make indiviual tarts.

