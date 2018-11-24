By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pear Halves In Syrup 410G

2(1)Write a review
£ 0.80
£3.56/kg
1/2 of a can
  • Energy486kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars27.1g
    30%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 237kJ / 56kcal

Product Description

  • Pear halves in light syrup.
  • Firm & juicy
  • Picked for ripeness at the peak of the season
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pear, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in South Africa

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Drained weight

225g

Net Contents

410g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (205g)
Energy237kJ / 56kcal486kJ / 115kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate13.2g27.1g
Sugars13.2g27.1g
Fibre1.1g2.3g
Protein0.2g0.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

I made my family favorite pears and green jelly, i

2 stars

I made my family favorite pears and green jelly, i was dissapointed as some of the pears were very hard, so it was all wasted.

