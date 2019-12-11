By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Del Monte Pear Halves In Juice 415G

3.5(2)Write a review
Del Monte Pear Halves In Juice 415G
£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Pear Halves in Juice
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest
  • delmonteeurope.com
  • Depending on season, can be packed in either Pineapple, Grape or Pear Juice
  • Hand picked
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

Pears, Clarified Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Empty unused content into a suitable, non metallic container. Cover and keep refrigerated. Use within 3-4 days.Best before : see can end

Produce of

Product of Greece

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Del Monte International Inc.,
  • P.O. Box 3,
  • Staines,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW18 4JR,
  • England.

Return to

  • Del Monte International Inc.,
  • P.O. Box 3,
  • Staines,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW18 4JR,
  • England.
  • www.delmonteeurope.com

Drained weight

230g

Net Contents

415g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (Net content)
Energy:195 kJ / 46 kcal
Fat:0 g
- of which saturates:0 g
Carbohydrate:11 g
- of which sugars: 11 g
Fibre:1 g
Protein:0,3 g
Salt:0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

5 stars

Soft tasty, really nice, much like poached pears.

I bought two tins on offer and the quality was bad

2 stars

I bought two tins on offer and the quality was bad! Pears brown and taste not good.

Usually bought next

Del Monte Peach Slices In Juice 415G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Del Monte Fruit Cocktail In Juice 415G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Del Monte Mandarins In Juice 300G

£ 1.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

Del Monte Pineapple Chunks In Juice 435G

£ 1.00
£3.85/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here