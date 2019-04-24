Tesco Pear Halves In Juice 410G

No pear taste at all.
No, 'pear' taste at all. Disappointing. I had planned to make a French, 'Tarte Tatan' but, having tried these tinned pears, I was unable to taste any flavor, so abandoned the whole project, and used the traditional apples instead.
good product at good price
Bought as husband enjoys fruit with his ice cream and this is a decent price and he likes the pears
Like Tin Pears better than fresh. all done for you.
Like tinned fruit especially pears because the fresh ones go off and are expensive. Great time saver for instant pudding with Custard or in Yoghurt with Cinnamon