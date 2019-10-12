Tesco Pear Quarters In Natural Juice 410G

Some of the quarters too hard.
Some of the quarters are very hard!
Poorly labelled ...
A good standby and pleasant enough with morning cereal. The labelling is misleading, as the contents do not have skins attached. Skins equal vitamins, fibre and flavour.
liked these better than more expensive brands,swee
liked these better than more expensive brands,sweet and juicy
Store cupboard favourite
Nice tasting pears. You can sometimes get pieces which are a bit woody, but generally nice and soft and excellent value. I don't bother buying branded ones any more.
These were terrible, hard and tasteless, I bought
These were terrible, hard and tasteless, I bought these because the fresh pears I bought recently were hard on the outside but rotten in the middle. After all the hype about Ideal weather in the spring so a good fruit supply this year I'm still waiting to see it, even English apples have not been good.
Bought to mash up with babys breakfast, as pear ha
Bought to mash up with babys breakfast, as pear halves were unavailable. Will not be buying again as they are rock hard so cannot be mashed, and baby found it hard to chew them even when cut up into small pieces. Please bring the pear halves back as they were lovely and soft, perfect for little baby teeth.
Lovely pears in juice.
My husband loves tinned pears. We buy Tesco Tinned Pears because they are not as expensive as some and they are just as good. They are in juice so no added sugar.
They taste really good
I eat fruit at Breakfast and these are really good with a low sugar level as I am Diabetic.
Perfect on cereal.
Always buy these as they are lovely and sweet and one of my 5 a day fruit and veg.