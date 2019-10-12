By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pear Quarters In Natural Juice 410G

3.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Pear Quarters In Natural Juice 410G
£ 0.80
£3.56/kg
1/2 of a can
  • Energy330kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars17.4g
    19%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 161kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • Pear quarters in juice.
  • FIRM & JUICY Picked for ripeness at the peak of the season
  • Firm & juicy
  • Picked for ripeness at the peak of the season
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1/2 of a can
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pear, Pear Juice From Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in South Africa

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

225g

Net Contents

410g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (205g)
Energy161kJ / 38kcal330kJ / 78kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate8.5g17.4g
Sugars8.5g17.4g
Fibre1.4g2.9g
Protein0.3g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

9 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Some of the quarters too hard.

3 stars

Some of the quarters are very hard!

Poorly labelled ...

3 stars

A good standby and pleasant enough with morning cereal. The labelling is misleading, as the contents do not have skins attached. Skins equal vitamins, fibre and flavour.

liked these better than more expensive brands,swee

5 stars

liked these better than more expensive brands,sweet and juicy

Store cupboard favourite

4 stars

Nice tasting pears. You can sometimes get pieces which are a bit woody, but generally nice and soft and excellent value. I don't bother buying branded ones any more.

These were terrible, hard and tasteless, I bought

1 stars

These were terrible, hard and tasteless, I bought these because the fresh pears I bought recently were hard on the outside but rotten in the middle. After all the hype about Ideal weather in the spring so a good fruit supply this year I'm still waiting to see it, even English apples have not been good.

Bought to mash up with babys breakfast, as pear ha

3 stars

Bought to mash up with babys breakfast, as pear halves were unavailable. Will not be buying again as they are rock hard so cannot be mashed, and baby found it hard to chew them even when cut up into small pieces. Please bring the pear halves back as they were lovely and soft, perfect for little baby teeth.

Lovely pears in juice.

5 stars

My husband loves tinned pears. We buy Tesco Tinned Pears because they are not as expensive as some and they are just as good. They are in juice so no added sugar.

They taste really good

4 stars

I eat fruit at Breakfast and these are really good with a low sugar level as I am Diabetic.

Perfect on cereal.

5 stars

Always buy these as they are lovely and sweet and one of my 5 a day fruit and veg.

