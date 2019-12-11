By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Del Monte Pineapple Chunks In Juice 230G

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 0.50
£0.36/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Pineapple Chunks in Juice
  • Premium cultivating quality
  • Sustainably grown certified
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Pineapple, Pineapple Juice

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Cover and keep refrigerated. Use within 3-4 days. Best Before: See Can End

Produce of

Product of Kenya

Preparation and Usage

  • Empty unused content into a suitable, non metallic container.

Distributor address

  • Del Monte International Inc.,
  • P.O. Box 3,
  • Staines,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW18 4JR,
  • England.

Return to

Drained weight

140g

Net Contents

230g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy:269 kJ / 63 kcal
Fat:0 g
- of which saturates:0 g
Carbohydrate:14 g
- of which sugars:12 g
Fibre:0,6 g
Protein:0,4 g
Salt:0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

yummy

5 stars

good quality not toosweet and not sour hubby loves it with your jelly and evaporated milk yummy

Tasteless expected more from this product

2 stars

