Del Monte Peach Slices In Syrup 227G
Offer
Product Description
- Peach Slices In Light Syrup
- Hand picked
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
Peaches, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Empty unused content into a suitable, non metallic container. Cover and keep refrigerated. Use within 3-4 days.Best before : see can end
Produce of
Product of Greece
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Distributor address
- Del Monte International Inc.,
- P.O. Box 3,
- Staines,
- Middlesex,
- TW18 4JR,
- England.
Return to
- www.delmonteeurope.com
Drained weight
140g
Net Contents
227g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (Net content)
|Energy:
|272 kJ / 64 kcal
|Fat:
|0 g
|- of which saturates:
|0 g
|Carbohydrate:
|15 g
|- of which sugars:
|11 g
|Fibre:
|0,8 g
|Protein:
|0,4 g
|Salt:
|0,05 g
