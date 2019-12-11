By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Del Monte Peach Slices In Syrup 227G

Del Monte Peach Slices In Syrup 227G
£ 0.50
£3.58/kg

Product Description

  • Peach Slices In Light Syrup
  • Hand picked
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Peaches, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Empty unused content into a suitable, non metallic container. Cover and keep refrigerated. Use within 3-4 days.Best before : see can end

Produce of

Product of Greece

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Del Monte International Inc.,
  • P.O. Box 3,
  • Staines,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW18 4JR,
  • England.

Return to

Drained weight

140g

Net Contents

227g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (Net content)
Energy:272 kJ / 64 kcal
Fat:0 g
- of which saturates:0 g
Carbohydrate:15 g
- of which sugars:11 g
Fibre:0,8 g
Protein:0,4 g
Salt:0,05 g

