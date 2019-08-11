By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Peach Slices In Light Syrup 410G

3(2)Write a review
£ 0.80
£3.20/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy520kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars28.7g
    32%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 254kJ / 60kcal

Product Description

  • Peach slices in light syrup.
  • Tesco Sliced Peaches in Light Syrup Hand Picked Picked for velvety sweetness at the peak of the season
  • Hand Picked Picked for velvety sweetness at the peak of the season
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peach, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within two days.

Produce of

Produced in Greece

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

250g

Net Contents

410g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (205g)
Energy254kJ / 60kcal520kJ / 123kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate14.0g28.7g
Sugars14.0g28.7g
Fibre0.9g1.8g
Protein0.5g1.0g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless.

1 stars

Don't liek these at all, they have no taste and are quite hard.

Much better than brand names

5 stars

I use the tinned peaches for trifle perfect evert time soft and juicy

