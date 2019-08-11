Tesco Peach Slices In Light Syrup 410G

Tasteless.
Don't liek these at all, they have no taste and are quite hard.
Much better than brand names
I use the tinned peaches for trifle perfect evert time soft and juicy
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 254kJ / 60kcal
INGREDIENTS: Peach, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within two days.
Produced in Greece
2 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
250g
410g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a can (205g)
|Energy
|254kJ / 60kcal
|520kJ / 123kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.0g
|28.7g
|Sugars
|14.0g
|28.7g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.8g
|Protein
|0.5g
|1.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
