By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Toffifee 400G Pack

4(1)Write a review
Toffifee 400G Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.50
£0.88/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Product Description

  • A Hazelnut (10 %) in a Caramel Cup (41 %) with Hazelnut Chocolate Filling (37 %) topped with Chocolate (12 %).
  • A hazelnut in caramel with creamy nougat and chocolate
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Hazelnuts, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Humectant: Sorbitol Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Condensed Whey (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (Milk), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Almonds, Peanuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Distributor address

  • Storck UK,
  • Matrix House,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG21 4DZ.

Return to

  • Storck UK,
  • Matrix House,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG21 4DZ.
  • www.storck.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 2183 kJ/522 kcal
Fat 28,8 g
of which saturates 12,7 g
Carbohydrate 59,0 g
of which sugars 48,9 g
Protein 6,0 g
Salt 0,26 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

very moreish

4 stars

These are great, very moreish. A bit like a poor man's ferrero rocher

Usually bought next

After Eight Mints Carton 300G

£ 3.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Quality Street Mint Matchmakers 120G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Offer

Quality Street Tin 800G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 6.00
£0.75/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Toffifee Box 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here