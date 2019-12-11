Ferrero Rocher 24 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 300G
Product Description
- Whole Hazelnut in Milk Chocolate and Nut Croquante
- Ferrero Rocher Box of Chocolate 24 Pieces; A whole hazelnut surrounded by delicious layers of crispy wafer, a velvety filling, smooth milk chocolate and finely chopped hazelnut pieces.
- Ferrero Rocher… Make Your moments Golden
- Box of Chocolates
- Whole Hazelnut In Milk Chocolate And Nut Croquante
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 30% [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
24 Pieces
Distributor address
- Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- UK.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|2506 kJ/ 603 kcal
|Fat (g)
|42.7 g
|of which Saturates (g)
|14.1 g
|Carbohydrates (g)
|44.4 g
|of which Sugars (g)
|39.9 g
|Protein (g)
|8.2 g
|Salt (g)
|0.153 g
