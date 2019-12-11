By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ferrero Rocher 24 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 300G

Ferrero Rocher 24 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 300G
  • Whole Hazelnut in Milk Chocolate and Nut Croquante
  • Visit us at www.ferrerorocher.com
  • Ferrero Rocher Box of Chocolate 24 Pieces; A whole hazelnut surrounded by delicious layers of crispy wafer, a velvety filling, smooth milk chocolate and finely chopped hazelnut pieces.
  • Ferrero Rocher… Make Your moments Golden
  • Box of Chocolates
  • Whole Hazelnut In Milk Chocolate And Nut Croquante
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Milk Chocolate 30% [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Store in a cool dry place

24 Pieces

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

300g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy (kJ / kcal)2506 kJ/ 603 kcal
Fat (g)42.7 g
of which Saturates (g)14.1 g
Carbohydrates (g)44.4 g
of which Sugars (g)39.9 g
Protein (g)8.2 g
Salt (g)0.153 g

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

