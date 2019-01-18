By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Flake Standard 32G

Cadbury Flake Standard 32G
£ 0.60
£1.88/100g

Be Treatwise. Each 32 g serving contains
  • Energy697 kJ 167 kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.8 g
    13%
  • Saturates5.2 g
    26%
  • Sugars19 g
    21%
  • Salt0.08 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2179 kJ / 521 kcal

Product Description

  • The crumbliest, flakiest milk chocolate.
  • This decadent Cadbury Flake bar is made from the crumbliest, flakiest chocolate, for a delicate melt-in-the-mouth texture.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • It's the perfect luxurious treat for you to enjoy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 32g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

32g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (32 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2179 kJ / 521 kcal697 kJ / 167 kcal8400 kJ / 2000 kcal
Fat 27 g8.8 g70 g
of which Saturates 16 g5.2 g20 g
Carbohydrate 60 g19 g260 g
of which Sugars 59 g19 g90 g
Fibre 2.4 g0.8 g-
Protein 7.4 g2.4 g50 g
Salt 0.26 g0.08 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

