Cadbury Flake Standard 32G
Offer
- Energy697 kJ 167 kcal8%
- Fat8.8 g13%
- Saturates5.2 g26%
- Sugars19 g21%
- Salt0.08 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2179 kJ / 521 kcal
Product Description
- The crumbliest, flakiest milk chocolate.
- This decadent Cadbury Flake bar is made from the crumbliest, flakiest chocolate, for a delicate melt-in-the-mouth texture.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- It's the perfect luxurious treat for you to enjoy
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 32g
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
32g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per bar (32 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2179 kJ / 521 kcal
|697 kJ / 167 kcal
|8400 kJ / 2000 kcal
|Fat
|27 g
|8.8 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|16 g
|5.2 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|19 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|59 g
|19 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|0.8 g
|-
|Protein
|7.4 g
|2.4 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.26 g
|0.08 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019