Cadbury Twirl Bar 43G
- Energy477 kJ 114 kcal6%
- Fat6.3 g9%
- Saturates3.6 g18%
- Sugars12 g14%
- Salt0.05 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2217 kJ (531 kcal)
Product Description
- 2 Milk chocolate fingers
- BeTreatwise.net
- Get to know your treats
- 1 Portion = 6 % of the RI* of kcal
- *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Two twirly milk chocolate fingers covered in smooth Cadbury milk chocolate
- Perfect for an afternoon treat!
- What makes it so twirly?
- Intense Cadbury milk chocolate hit
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 43G
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
2 portions per pack
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
43g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Per Finger (21.5 g):
|Energy
|2217 kJ (531 kcal)
|477 kJ (114 kcal)
|Fat
|29 g
|6.3 g
|of which Saturates
|17 g
|3.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|58 g
|13 g
|of which Sugars
|58 g
|12 g
|Fibre
|2.3 g
|0.5 g
|Protein
|7.0 g
|1.5 g
|Salt
|0.25 g
|0.05 g
