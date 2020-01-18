By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Twirl Bar 43G

Cadbury Twirl Bar 43G
£ 0.60
£1.40/100g

Each 21.5 g contains
  • Energy477 kJ 114 kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.3 g
    9%
  • Saturates3.6 g
    18%
  • Sugars12 g
    14%
  • Salt0.05 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2217 kJ (531 kcal)

Product Description

  • 2 Milk chocolate fingers
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • 1 Portion = 6 % of the RI* of kcal
  • *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Two twirly milk chocolate fingers covered in smooth Cadbury milk chocolate
  • Perfect for an afternoon treat!
  • What makes it so twirly?
  • Intense Cadbury milk chocolate hit
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 43G

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

2 portions per pack

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

43g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per Finger (21.5 g):
Energy 2217 kJ (531 kcal)477 kJ (114 kcal)
Fat 29 g6.3 g
of which Saturates 17 g3.6 g
Carbohydrate 58 g13 g
of which Sugars 58 g12 g
Fibre 2.3 g0.5 g
Protein 7.0 g1.5 g
Salt 0.25 g0.05 g

