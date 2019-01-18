Cadbury Crunchie Bar 40G
- Energy782 kJ 186 kcal9%
- Fat6.9 g10%
- Saturates4.0 g20%
- Sugars26 g29%
- Salt0.29 g5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1955 kJ (465 kcal)
- Milk chocolate with golden honeycombed centre (38 %).
- BeTreatwise.net
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- A golden honeycombed centre surrounded by delicious Cadbury milk chocolate
- Launched way back in 1929, Crunchie is a Cadbury classic. Get that Friday Feeling!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 40g
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
- Contains: Milk
Store in a dry place. Do not refrigerate.
1 portion per pack
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- www.cadbury.co.uk
40g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Per Bar (40 g):
|Energy
|1955 kJ (465 kcal)
|782 kJ (186 kcal)
|Fat
|17 g
|6.9 g
|of which Saturates
|10 g
|4.0 g
|Carbohydrate
|74 g
|29 g
|of which Sugars
|65 g
|26 g
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|0.5 g
|Protein
|3.1 g
|1.2 g
|Salt
|0.72 g
|0.29 g
