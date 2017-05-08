By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Fudge Single

Cadbury Fudge Single
£ 0.26
£0.26/each
Be Treatwise. Each 25.5 g contains
  • Energy480 kJ 114 kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.9 g
    6%
  • Saturates2.1 g
    11%
  • Sugars16 g
    18%
  • Salt0.09 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1884 kJ (448 kcal)

Product Description

  • Fudge covered with milk chocolate (24 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • A delicious little bar of soft fudge wrapped in smooth Cadbury milk chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, E442, Sunflower Lecithin), Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

25.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per Bar (25.5 g):
Energy 1884 kJ (448 kcal)480 kJ (114 kcal)
Fat 15 g3.9 g
of which Saturates 8.2 g2.1 g
Carbohydrate 74 g19 g
of which Sugars 65 g16 g
Fibre 0.6 g0.1 g
Protein 2.4 g0.6 g
Salt 0.34 g0.09 g

