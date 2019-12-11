By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Toblerone 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Toblerone 200G
£ 3.00
£1.50/100g
28.6 g
  • Energy632 kJ 151 kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2209 kJ

Product Description

  • Swiss milk chocolate with honey and almond nougat (10%).
  • Smooth Swiss milk chocolate with delectable honey and almond nougat
  • Unique triangles of delicious milk chocolate for you to share or enjoy by yourself
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Honey (3%), Milk Fat, Almonds (1, 6%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 28% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in dry place. Protect from heat.

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Number of uses

28.6g = 2 triangles. 7 portions

Distributor address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,

Return to

  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.toblerone.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g28.6 g%* / 28.6 g
Energy 2209 kJ632 kJ
-529kcal151 kcal8 %
Fat 29 g8.2 g12 %
of which saturates 17 g4.8 g24 %
Carbohydrate 61 g17 g7 %
of which sugars 60 g17 g19 %
Fibre 2.4 g0.7 g-
Protein 5.6 g1.6 g3 %
Salt 0.12 g0.04 g1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons 119G

£ 1.00
£0.84/100g

Offer

Toblerone Milk Chocolate Block 360G

£ 4.50
£1.25/100g

Celebrations Tub 650G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£0.62/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Cadbury Milk Chocolate Santa Selection Box 153G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£1.31/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here