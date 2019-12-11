Toblerone 200G

- Energy632 kJ 151 kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2209 kJ
Product Description
- Swiss milk chocolate with honey and almond nougat (10%).
- Smooth Swiss milk chocolate with delectable honey and almond nougat
- Unique triangles of delicious milk chocolate for you to share or enjoy by yourself
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Honey (3%), Milk Fat, Almonds (1, 6%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 28% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in dry place. Protect from heat.
Produce of
Made in Switzerland
Number of uses
28.6g = 2 triangles. 7 portions
Distributor address
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
Return to
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.toblerone.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|28.6 g
|%* / 28.6 g
|Energy
|2209 kJ
|632 kJ
|-
|529kcal
|151 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|29 g
|8.2 g
|12 %
|of which saturates
|17 g
|4.8 g
|24 %
|Carbohydrate
|61 g
|17 g
|7 %
|of which sugars
|60 g
|17 g
|19 %
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|0.7 g
|-
|Protein
|5.6 g
|1.6 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.12 g
|0.04 g
|1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
