Kinder Chocolate 8 Pack 100G

image 1 of Kinder Chocolate 8 Pack 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Per bar (12.5g)
  • Energy296 kJ 71 kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Fine Milk Chocolate with a Milky Filling
  • Each bar of Kinder Chocolate contains a delicious milky filling covered with a fine milk chocolate coating.
  • Kinder, from the start has been invented for kids, since then Kinder has offered delicious recipes in child portions.
  • More milk less cocoa
  • Invented for kids approved by mums
  • Made with no artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Fine Milk Chocolate 40% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 33%, Total Cocoa Constituents: 13%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before: See side of pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 7 Croxley Business Park,
  • Herts.,
  • WD18 8PA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • www.ferrero.co.uk

Net Contents

8 x 12.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer bar (12.5g)%RI* per bar
Energy kJ/kcal2360/566296/714%
Fat g354.46%
of which Saturates g22.62.814%
Carbohydrates g53.56.73%
of which Sugars g53.36.77%
Protein g8.71.12%
Salt g0.310.41%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) ---

