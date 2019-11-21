Cadbury Instant Hot Chocolate Cocoa Powder 400G

Winter warmer
The best mixed with hot water, nice and frothy! Have it every winter with marshmallows and cream.
Sugar, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (13 %), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Palm), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Chocolate (4 %) [Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings], Thickener (E466), Salt, Milk Protein, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Emulsifier (E471), Stabiliser (E339)
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.For best before see lid.
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per serving (28 g + 200 ml water)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1742 kJ
|488 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|413 kcal
|116 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|9.3 g
|2.6 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|7.1 g
|2.0 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|71 g
|20 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|61 g
|17 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|5.8 g
|1.6 g
|-
|Protein
|8.0 g
|2.2 g
|50 g
|Salt
|1.6 g
|0.45 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
