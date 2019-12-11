Cadbury Hot Chocolate Cocoa Powder 250G

- Energy709 kJ 168 kcal8%
- Fat4.1 g6%
- Saturates2.8 g14%
- Sugars23 g26%
- Salt0.31 g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1697 kJ
Product Description
- Drinking chocolate.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- cocoalife.org
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Offering a smooth and chocolatey experience designed to be made with milk
- Cadbury Drinking Chocolate has a warming, comforting and uplifting effect any time of the day
- Cadbury Drinking Chocolate is Fairtrade certified, helping producers get a fair deal
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Flavouring, Cocoa Solids: 25 % minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat. For best before see base.
Preparation and Usage
- Swirl three heaped teaspoons of Cadbury Drinking Chocolate into a mug of hot semi-skimmed milk and stir. Alternatively, mix the powder with cold semi-skimmed milk in a microwaveable mug and heat in a 800 W microwave on high for 1 min, stir then microwave for a further 30 sec. Stir before drinking.
Number of uses
13 to 14 servings per pack
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving (18 g + 200 ml semi-skimmed milk)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1697 kJ
|709 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|402 kcal
|168 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|5.6 g
|4.1 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|4.1 g
|2.8 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|76 g
|24 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|73 g
|23 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|9.3 g
|1.7 g
|-
|Protein
|6.3 g
|7.9 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.38 g
|0.31 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
