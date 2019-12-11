Cadbury Hot Chocolate Cocoa Powder 500G

Soooooooooo much sugar!
Very very sweet please add less and give us the colour codes for healthy eating, I'd prefer to taste the chocolate and milk
The Best :O)
I think the other reviewers mistook this for cocoa powder. And, whether the information has been updated since then or not, it does detail full list of ingredients. It's true that sugar is listed first, so, yes, this is a sweet drink. But my daughter has it maybe once of twice a week....actually with her vitamin powders.... and you can't beat Cadbury's!! It's even vegan-friendly. Enjoy :O)
This is NOT cocoa powder for cooking. As your othe
This is NOT cocoa powder for cooking. As your other reviewer of 5th December said its full of sweet junk. More for a drink than cooking. I wanted that bitter cocoa taste of real cocoa powder. I shall not be using it.
Misleading ingredients list
I read the description of the product and it said - ingredients cocoa powder and acidity regulator sodium carbonate only. I was misled. It is full of sugar and junk.