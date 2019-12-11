By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Hot Chocolate Cocoa Powder 500G

2(4)Write a review
Cadbury Hot Chocolate Cocoa Powder 500G
£ 2.00
£0.40/100g

Offer

Each serving (18 g + 200 ml semi-skimmed milk)
  • Energy709 kJ 168 kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.1 g
    6%
  • Saturates2.8 g
    14%
  • Sugars23 g
    26%
  • Salt0.31 g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1697 kJ

Product Description

  • Drinking chocolate.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Offering a smooth and chocolatey experience designed to be made with milk
  • Cadbury Drinking Chocolate has a warming, comforting and uplifting effect any time of the day
  • Cadbury Drinking Chocolate is Fairtrade certified, helping producers get a fair deal
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Flavouring, Cocoa Solids: 25 % minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place.Protect from heat. For best before see base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Swirl three heaped teaspoons of Cadbury Drinking Chocolate into a mug of hot semi-skimmed milk and stir. Alternatively, mix the powder with cold semi-skimmed milk in a microwaveable mug and heat in a 800 W microwave on high for 1 min, stir then microwave for a further 30 sec. Stir before drinking.

Number of uses

27 to 28 servings per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving (18 g + 200 ml semi-skimmed milk)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1697 kJ709 kJ8400 kJ /
-402 kcal168 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 5.6 g4.1 g70 g
of which Saturates 4.1 g2.8 g20 g
Carbohydrate 76 g24 g260 g
of which Sugars 73 g23 g90 g
Fibre 9.3 g1.7 g-
Protein 6.3 g7.9 g50 g
Salt 0.38 g0.31 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Soooooooooo much sugar!

1 stars

Very very sweet please add less and give us the colour codes for healthy eating, I'd prefer to taste the chocolate and milk

The Best :O)

5 stars

I think the other reviewers mistook this for cocoa powder. And, whether the information has been updated since then or not, it does detail full list of ingredients. It's true that sugar is listed first, so, yes, this is a sweet drink. But my daughter has it maybe once of twice a week....actually with her vitamin powders.... and you can't beat Cadbury's!! It's even vegan-friendly. Enjoy :O)

This is NOT cocoa powder for cooking. As your othe

2 stars

This is NOT cocoa powder for cooking. As your other reviewer of 5th December said its full of sweet junk. More for a drink than cooking. I wanted that bitter cocoa taste of real cocoa powder. I shall not be using it.

Misleading ingredients list

1 stars

I read the description of the product and it said - ingredients cocoa powder and acidity regulator sodium carbonate only. I was misled. It is full of sugar and junk.

