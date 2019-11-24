By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Camp Chicory & Coffee 241Ml Bottle

4(3)Write a review
Camp Chicory & Coffee 241Ml Bottle
£ 1.70
£0.71/100ml

Product Description

  • Chicory & Coffee Essence with Added Sugar
  • Same servings
  • Less mess
  • Easy pour
  • Easy store
  • Coffee, cakes & more
  • Pack size: 241ml

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Chicory Extract (25%), Dried Coffee Extract (4%)

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 28 days. Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Below

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Camp is a firm family favourite as a hot drink when mixed with warm milk. Use Camp Coffee to flavour cakes and desserts. Make iced coffee by adding 2-3 tsp. of Camp Coffee into a glass of ice cold milk.

Name and address

  • McCormick (UK) Ltd,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  
  
  
  
  
  

Net Contents

241ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 807kJ/190kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrates 46g
of which sugar25g
Protein 1.0g
Salt 0.10g

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Best coffee on the market.

5 stars

Drinking & for using to flavour cakes. My Mother always had it at home as long as I remember. Different packing it came in glass bottles then & the photo on the front was different. Never without Camp coffee in my cupboard

Love it to bits

5 stars

Love it to bits

New, Sickly, sweet recipe!! NO NO NO....

2 stars

I used to love iced coffee made with Camp but recently they have changed the recipe and now it is SICKENINGLY SWEET. I don't take sugar in my coffee so I can't drink this new, horrid, sugary version. I shan't be buying this again.

