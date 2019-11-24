Camp Chicory & Coffee 241Ml Bottle

Best coffee on the market.
Drinking & for using to flavour cakes. My Mother always had it at home as long as I remember. Different packing it came in glass bottles then & the photo on the front was different. Never without Camp coffee in my cupboard
Love it to bits
Love it to bits
New, Sickly, sweet recipe!! NO NO NO....
I used to love iced coffee made with Camp but recently they have changed the recipe and now it is SICKENINGLY SWEET. I don't take sugar in my coffee so I can't drink this new, horrid, sugary version. I shan't be buying this again.