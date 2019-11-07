By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mellow Birds Instant Coffee 200G

5(1)Write a review
Mellow Birds Instant Coffee 200G
£ 4.39
£2.20/100g

Product Description

  • Instant Coffee Powder
  • Your Mellow Bird's coffee beans have been carefully selected and mellow roasted for a delicious mild taste
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Deliciously mild
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdoksstraat 80,
  • 1011 DK Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • UK:
  • Consumer Response,
  • Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • Freephone: 0808 100 8787
  • Ireland:
  • 2nd Floor,
  • Block F1,
  • East Point Business Park,

Net Contents

200g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great coffee

5 stars

I've been a big coffee drinker for years and after trying many brands ,birds mellow is the best coffee ,it's not too strong,and has a lovely taste.

Usually bought next

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Silver Spoon Granulated Sugar 2Kg

£ 1.35
£0.68/kg

Nestle Coffee-Mate Whitener 500G

£ 2.00
£0.40/100g

Offer

Yorkshire Teabags 160 Pack 500G

£ 4.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here