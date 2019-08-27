Nescafe Original Instant Coffee 300G

Always use never found anything that taste better
Always used
Why has Nescafé changed their original instant cof
Why has Nescafé changed their original instant coffee. I have used it for years and suddenly they have changed it. Not for the better!! Why call it the same when it clearly isn't and just add something on the label. Change the name!! Completely wasted my money on this. It was horrible!!!!!
Not proper granules
I have never had a problem with Nescafé Original before, but this jar has part granules and a lot of dust. When I pour it into my container I end up having to clean my bench as there are dust particles flying everywhere. If this happens with my next purchase then I stop buying Nescafé!!
Bitter tasting
I have been buying Nescafé for years but recently it has become very bitter I only drink it black with no sugar been looking for an email address to write
Best instant coffee by far.Could not do without it
I like my coffee strong . Nescafe gives you a coffee strong but not bitter. Cant say enough to give it justice .
Dishwater
I tried the new Nescafe Original with the red lid. It tastes nothing like the original and the aroma is different also. An awful decision to change the recipe!
Tastes disgusting
what have you done to what was the best instant coffee? Smells burnt. Petrol aftertaste. Far from being a pick me up, I feel distinctly unwell after drinking this bilge
Awful
Have drunk nescafe original for 20 years and loved it. Once they changed to the red lid the taste is disgusting. Its bitter and vulgar. Cant find a decent coffee to drink now. Why oh why did you have to change something that was already perfect!!
Tastes absolutely awful
Tastes like a cup of hot water with milk I have drunk Nescafé for 40 years but I have changed brands as the new improved flavour is absolutely awful
Confusing name
Good grief. My wife and I spent two days to figure out if this was a 'Filter Coffee's powder or instant coffee. The contents sit somewhere in between in terms of visual appearance and don't help. And there is nothing on the package to suggest this is an instant coffee. Packaging fail ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]