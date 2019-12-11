Nescafe Original Instant Coffee 200G

Not proper granules
I have never had a problem with Nescafé Original before, but this jar has part granules and a lot of dust. When I pour it into my container I end up having to clean my bench as there are dust particles flying everywhere. If this happens with my next purchase then I stop buying Nescafé!!
Bitter tasting
I have been buying Nescafé for years but recently it has become very bitter I only drink it black with no sugar been looking for an email address to write
Dishwater
I tried the new Nescafe Original with the red lid. It tastes nothing like the original and the aroma is different also. An awful decision to change the recipe!
Tastes disgusting
what have you done to what was the best instant coffee? Smells burnt. Petrol aftertaste. Far from being a pick me up, I feel distinctly unwell after drinking this bilge
Awful
Have drunk nescafe original for 20 years and loved it. Once they changed to the red lid the taste is disgusting. Its bitter and vulgar. Cant find a decent coffee to drink now. Why oh why did you have to change something that was already perfect!!
Tastes absolutely awful
Tastes like a cup of hot water with milk I have drunk Nescafé for 40 years but I have changed brands as the new improved flavour is absolutely awful
Confusing name
Good grief. My wife and I spent two days to figure out if this was a 'Filter Coffee's powder or instant coffee. The contents sit somewhere in between in terms of visual appearance and don't help. And there is nothing on the package to suggest this is an instant coffee. Packaging fail ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bring back the original
Couldn't believe how Nescafe have ruined a once great taste... the red lid jars are so disappointing. I will not purchase again unless they bring back the real original with black/brown lid, which was wonderful!
headache
The new improved flavour gives me headache - i would like to know what is new ingredient so i can avoid - please bring the old one back
My must have
I’ve drank Nescafé original for as long as I can remember ,, I take it every where I go ,,I couldn’t start my day with out it ,,thanks Nescafé for keeping it so original ,,I’m wowed by all your other flavours you offer never knew they exsisted till visiting this page ,, never realy look on the coffee isle I always know what want I want look forward to trying them