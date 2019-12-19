Nescafe Original Instant Coffee 100G

Good Coffee Great Taste
Good Coffee Great Taste Good Coffee Great TasteGood Coffee Great Taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Is a great taste to wake u up in morning if u like
Is a great taste to wake u up in morning if u like original which is not bad I drink it my self when I caint afford gold but kenco just as great smooth brill and really rich to
Not proper granules
I have never had a problem with Nescafé Original before, but this jar has part granules and a lot of dust. When I pour it into my container I end up having to clean my bench as there are dust particles flying everywhere. If this happens with my next purchase then I stop buying Nescafé!!
Bitter tasting
I have been buying Nescafé for years but recently it has become very bitter I only drink it black with no sugar been looking for an email address to write
Dishwater
I tried the new Nescafe Original with the red lid. It tastes nothing like the original and the aroma is different also. An awful decision to change the recipe!
Tastes disgusting
what have you done to what was the best instant coffee? Smells burnt. Petrol aftertaste. Far from being a pick me up, I feel distinctly unwell after drinking this bilge
Awful
Have drunk nescafe original for 20 years and loved it. Once they changed to the red lid the taste is disgusting. Its bitter and vulgar. Cant find a decent coffee to drink now. Why oh why did you have to change something that was already perfect!!
Tastes absolutely awful
Tastes like a cup of hot water with milk I have drunk Nescafé for 40 years but I have changed brands as the new improved flavour is absolutely awful
Confusing name
Good grief. My wife and I spent two days to figure out if this was a 'Filter Coffee's powder or instant coffee. The contents sit somewhere in between in terms of visual appearance and don't help. And there is nothing on the package to suggest this is an instant coffee. Packaging fail ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bring back the original
Couldn't believe how Nescafe have ruined a once great taste... the red lid jars are so disappointing. I will not purchase again unless they bring back the real original with black/brown lid, which was wonderful!