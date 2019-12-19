By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nescafe Original Instant Coffee 100G

4.5(1413)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Original Instant Coffee 100G
£ 3.25
£3.25/100g
Each mug contains:
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • SaltTrace
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Soluble Coffee
  • Join us at facebook.com/NescafeUK
  • Follow us on Twitter @nescafeuki
  • Check out our YouTube Channel at Youtube.com/user/UKNescafe
  • Visit nescafe.co.uk/original
  • Start your day with a full flavoured coffee
  • The full flavour of NESCAFÉ Original makes it the Nation's favourite coffee (1). Grab a mug and start your day with the great taste of our distinctive blend. Our medium-dark roasted coffee beans and advanced double-filter technology, give every mug of NESCAFÉ Original a rich, full flavour.
  • Discover the full-flavoured taste of the Nation's favourite coffee (1)
  • (1) Source: Global data, Volume sales, 52w/e Feb 2018
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Why not explore the rest of the NESCAFÉ Original family? Top up your coffee jar with NESCAFÉ Original Refill; discover a convenient coffee solution with NESCAFÉ Original 3in1 and enjoy a great decaff coffee, with NESCAFÉ Original Decaff.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Experience a rich coffee flavour with every mug
  • Savour a fantastic coffee aroma when you open the jar
  • Enjoy the taste of NESCAFÉ Original every morning
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • 1) Add 1 heaped tsp (1.8g) into your favourite mug.
  • 2) Pour in 200ml of hot water.
  • 3) Enjoy your full-flavoured coffee!

Number of uses

This pack makes 55g mugs One mug = 1tsp (1.8g) + 200ml water

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer mug**Reference Intake*
Energy kJ484498400
Energy kcal118122000
Fat g0.2NilTrace70
of which saturates g0.1NilTrace20
Carbohydrate g3.1Trace0.1260
of which sugars g3.1Trace0.190
Fibre g34.10.30.6-
Protein g7.80.10.160
Salt g0.25NilTrace6
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one tsp (1.8g) + 200ml water); used as basis for per 100ml----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1413 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good Coffee Great Taste

4 stars

Good Coffee Great Taste Good Coffee Great TasteGood Coffee Great Taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Is a great taste to wake u up in morning if u like

4 stars

Is a great taste to wake u up in morning if u like original which is not bad I drink it my self when I caint afford gold but kenco just as great smooth brill and really rich to

Not proper granules

3 stars

I have never had a problem with Nescafé Original before, but this jar has part granules and a lot of dust. When I pour it into my container I end up having to clean my bench as there are dust particles flying everywhere. If this happens with my next purchase then I stop buying Nescafé!!

Bitter tasting

2 stars

I have been buying Nescafé for years but recently it has become very bitter I only drink it black with no sugar been looking for an email address to write

Dishwater

1 stars

I tried the new Nescafe Original with the red lid. It tastes nothing like the original and the aroma is different also. An awful decision to change the recipe!

Tastes disgusting

1 stars

what have you done to what was the best instant coffee? Smells burnt. Petrol aftertaste. Far from being a pick me up, I feel distinctly unwell after drinking this bilge

Awful

1 stars

Have drunk nescafe original for 20 years and loved it. Once they changed to the red lid the taste is disgusting. Its bitter and vulgar. Cant find a decent coffee to drink now. Why oh why did you have to change something that was already perfect!!

Tastes absolutely awful

1 stars

Tastes like a cup of hot water with milk I have drunk Nescafé for 40 years but I have changed brands as the new improved flavour is absolutely awful

Confusing name

4 stars

Good grief. My wife and I spent two days to figure out if this was a 'Filter Coffee's powder or instant coffee. The contents sit somewhere in between in terms of visual appearance and don't help. And there is nothing on the package to suggest this is an instant coffee. Packaging fail ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bring back the original

1 stars

Couldn't believe how Nescafe have ruined a once great taste... the red lid jars are so disappointing. I will not purchase again unless they bring back the real original with black/brown lid, which was wonderful!

1-10 of 1413 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Nescafe Original Instant Coffee 300G

£ 5.00
£1.67/100g

Tetley Softpack 80 Tea Bags 250G

£ 1.32
£0.53/100g

Pg Tips Pyramid 80 Tea Bags 232G

£ 2.49
£1.08/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here