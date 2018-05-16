Kenco Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 100G

Product Description
- Freeze Dried Instant Coffee
- Discover more at Kenco.co.uk
- Looking for a delicious decaffeinated coffee? Our Decaff coffee is made with a superior blend of the finest quality beans, expertly roasted to capture the unique smooth Kenco coffee taste. Explore the rest of the Kenco range, from Barista Style Millicano Americano Decaff to Coffee shop style Cappuccino and Latte. Also available in Rich and Smooth variants.
- We're passionate about what goes into your cup. Quality is everything.
- So we responsibly source only the finest beans, expertly blending them for a balanced, pleasureble experience.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Well-rounded full flavour roast
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see above or base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation: Add 1 to 2 teaspoons of coffee to your cup and add hot water, just off the boil.
Number of uses
62 Servings
Name and address
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
- Oosterdoksstraat 80,
- 1011 DK Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- UK:
- Consumer Response,
- Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
- Horizon,
- Honey Lane,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 6RJ.
- Freephone: 0808 100 8787
- Ireland:
- 2nd Floor,
- Block F1,
- East Point Business Park,
Net Contents
100g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019