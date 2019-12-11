By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Original Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 200G

5(496)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Original Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 200G
£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

Each mug contains:
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • SaltTrace
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Decaffeinated Soluble Coffee
  • Start your day with NESCAFE Original Decaff
  • Choose NESCAFÉ Original Decaff for a great tasting mug of decaff coffee. Whatever your schedule, enjoy some time out for yourself and savour the rich and full-flavoured taste of our delicious blend.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Why not explore the rest of the NESCAFÉ Decaff family? Discover a quality Americano with NESCAFÉ AZERA Americano Decaff; unwind with NESCAFÉ Gold Blend Decaff, or enjoy a coffee shop-style cappuccino with NESCAFÉ Gold Cappuccino Decaf.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • The decaff version of our classic NESCAFÉ Original Coffee
  • Decaffeinated purely using water
  • Made using double filter technology for a full-flavoured taste
  • Take a break and relax, with this decaff instant coffee
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • 1) Add 1 heaped tsp (1.8g) into your favourite mug.
  • 2) Pour in 200ml of hot water.
  • 3) Enjoy your full-flavoured decaff coffee!

Number of uses

This pack makes 111 mugs. One mug = 1 tsp (1.8g + 200ml water)

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer mug**Reference Intake*
Energy kJ484498400
Energy kcal118122000
Fat g0.2NilTrace70
of which saturates g0.1NilTrace20
Carbohydrate g3.1Trace0.1260
of which sugars g3.1Trace0.190
Fibre g34.10.30.6-
Protein g7.80.10.160
Salt g0.25NilTrace6
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one tsp (1.8g) + 200ml water); used as basis for per 100ml----

496 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

plain simple no nonsense decaff coffee

4 stars

plain simple no nonsense decaff coffee

Great taste

5 stars

Normally but original Nescafé but can’t have caffeine with meds so tried this and same great taste

Coffee with taste

5 stars

I have been buying Nescafé for 30 years.Its the best decaf.I use to collect labels.I have a tea towel and calculator from Nescafé.

Smooth, tasty and who would know it was decaff!

5 stars

I drank Nescafe Original Decaff when I Iimited my caffeine intake when I was pregnant and its the best decaff coffee I've tried. It's smooth, tasty and tastes very similar to the caffeinated version. Now its my go-to hot drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Full flavoured

5 stars

After trying several brands of Decaff, i have now found my favourite by far. Full flavour with no bitterness.

Nescafe Decaf

1 stars

This coffee used to be my favourite. The last time I bought a sachet: 80320313E1 15:08 VP2 Best before Feb 2020 it tasted like water with milk in it! I used the same filtered water and I cannot understand how this coffee (that used to be so flavoursome) could suddenly become so tasteless. I have tried heaping the teaspoon but to no avail. Meantime the espresso nescafe is as good as ever!

Great coffee any time of day!

5 stars

Been drinking this blend of decaf for a long time now and it's flavour isn't compromised one bit without caffeine. The best part for me is being able to drink it at any time of the day and more especially in the evening. It's lovely rich full flavour aroma has even surprised a few of my guests who thought they were drinking normal coffee! So just goes to show there isn't much difference at all in taste but has lots of benefits too. What's not to like! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Decaff? Cannot believe that!

5 stars

I bought this recently and could not believe it was decaffinated. It was so smooth and tasted like the Original but drinking it, I felt healthier. Great stuff, will buy again!

Pleasantly surprised

4 stars

My Hubby came home with a jar of Nescafe Decaff instead of our usual red top jar so I decided to give it a try, and was pleasantly surprised as decaff was never something I would consider as I was concerned that I would have to comprimise on flavour. I still found the same rich flavour, in fact I couldn't tell the difference. There are days when i think I think I should cut down on my caffeine as I do drink a lot of coffee so i have decided to buy Nescafe Decaff regularly now for these times when I want to cut down and have it along side my usual red top Nescafe. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

mellow morning

4 stars

Just what you need when you wake up in the morning, to kick start your day. A cup of Nescafe . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 496 reviews

