Lavazza Qualita Rossa Ground Coffee 250G
Product Description
- Roasted Ground Coffee
- Find out more at www.lavazza.com
- An Iconic Italian coffee with an unmistakable aroma to kick start and energise your day.
- A selection of Brazilian Arabica beans and Robusta mainly from Africa and South East Asia. The traditional recipe, for true coffee connisseurs.
- Strength - 5. Rich and full-bodied, with notes of chocolate.
- Suitable for all coffee makers.
- Italy's favourite coffee Lavazza is synonymous with quality coffee all over the world, this comes directly from over a century of passion for coffee, experience, research and innovation.
- Since 1895,four generations of the Lavazza family have devoted their lives to the pursuit of coffee perfection. One delicious cup, and you'll know why it's Italy's favourite coffee.
- Strength - 5
- Rich and full-bodied
- Suitable for all coffee makers
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Storage
Once opened store your Lavazza coffee in an airtight container in the fridge for prolonged freshness of up to 3 weeksBest before: date shown on side of pack
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Making the Perfect Coffee
- The traditional Italian way
- Stove top espresso pot
- Follow manufacturer's instructions for an authentic Italian experience.
- Cafetière
- Add Lavazza coffee to a warmed cafetière, 2 rounded dsp for a 3-cup cafetière (5dsp/8cup, 8dsp/12 cup). Fill with hot, not boiling water to an inch from the top, stir, replace the plunger and allow to brew. When you see the coffee grinds begin to settle (approx. 3 min), push plunger down slowly and serve immediately.
Name and address
Return to
- For more information on the Lavazza coffee range in the UK please contact:
- Lavazza Coffee (UK) Ltd,
- 2nd Floor,
- 36 Windsor Street,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1AB.
- Tel.: 01895 209 750
Net Contents
250g ℮
