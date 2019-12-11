Yorkshire 160 Teabags 500G
Product Description
- Tea Bags
- We are a member of Ethical Tea Partnership
- Help Us to Save The Rainforest
- Over the years we've planted 3 million trees, and we're now aiming to help protect and plant an area of tropical forest the size of Yorkshire. Find out more at www.yorkshiretea.co.uk
- Forest Stewardship Council®
- The Forest Stewardship Council is a global, not-for-profit organisation dedicated to the promotion of responsible forest management worldwide.
- Bringing you a proper brew
- We go to great lengths to make tea properly - from tasting 1000s of teas a day to find the best for our blend, to thinking about the water you'll brew it with at home.
- And over the years, we've built relationships with some of the world's top tea estates and gardens, visiting them in person as much as possible.
- But working closely with our suppliers is about more than quality tea. It's about trading with a conscience, doing business in a way that respects people and planet.
- Average contents 160 tea bags
By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Suppliers of Beverages, Taylors of Harrogate North Yorkshire
- Let's have a proper brew
- Outstanding tea since 1886
- Rainforest Alliance certified
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Black Tea
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Brewing Instructions
- 100°c + 1 tea bag = 4-5 mins
Number of uses
160 Count
Name and address
- Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG2 7LD.
Return to
- Our Proper Brew Promise
- We've put a lot of love into making this tea, so it matters to us that you enjoy it.
- If anything's not up to scratch, call us on 0500 418898 or email hello@yorkshiretea.co.uk and we'll put it right.
Net Contents
500g ℮
