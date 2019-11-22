Twinings Earl Grey 100 Teabags 250G

Wonderful taste
Have been drinking this tea since my arrival in the UK 40 years ago, love the generous discount Tesco offers on this. Find it tastes best with evaporated milk, tea bag + the milk, then pour on boiled water. Try it.
The bergamot is overpowered by the strength of the main tea, and gets worse over days once taken out of its sealed bag. Clipper Earl Grey is much better, than this or Tesco finest. Bring back Clipper.
Aromatic and flavoursome
Great quality tea from Twinings, I find this one up lifting, it can take some getting used too if you have not tried it before, but, well worth it, I find it refreshing and uplifting, the aroma is uplifting and taste is just wonderful. Recommend it to anyone.