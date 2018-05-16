By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twinings Ceylon 50 Teabags 125G

Twinings Ceylon 50 Teabags 125G
£ 3.30
£2.64/100g

  • Ceylon 50 Tea Bags
  • Doing good
  • With your support, Twinings helps provide access to clean water for villages across Darjeeling, helps improve mother and baby health in tea growing regions of Yunnan and helps improve health and nutrition in tea communities in Assam.
  • To learn more about these projects while you finish your cup, head to twinings.co.uk.
  • Ethical Tea Partnership
  • Twinings is a founding member of the Ethical Tea Partnership.
  • What does it taste like?
  • Crisp, rounded & refreshing. It's a tea to really savour.
  • Where does it come from?
  • Sri Lanka, previously known as Ceylon, is often described as The Pearl of the Indian Ocean. The steep dramatic hills and brilliant sunshine provide spectacular scenery and make for a very special cup of tea. It's the high altitude that gives the tea that deliciously refreshing quality.
  • What makes this tea different?
  • We choose the highest quality handpicked leaves at just the right time for this deliciously refreshing cup of tea.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.

  • Lively & refreshing
  • Foil sealed for freshness
  • Pack size: 125g

100% Black Tea

  • How do I drink it?
  • Brew for three minutes for a bright, refreshing cup. Leave it a little longer for a bolder taste. Add a splash of milk or simply drink it as it comes.

50 Count

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

  • Want to talk tea?
  • Call us on 01264 313444, we're here weekdays from 8am-6pm.
  • Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at
125g

