Twinings Darjeeling 50 Teabags 125G

Product Description
- Darjeeling 50 Tea Bags
- Doing good
- With your support, Twinings helps provide access to clean water for villages across Darjeeling, helps improve mother and baby health in tea growing regions of Yunnan and helps improve health and nutrition in tea communities in Assam.
- To learn more about these projects while you finish your cup, head to twinings.co.uk.
- Ethical Tea Partnership
- Twinings is a founding member of the Ethical Tea Partnership.
- What does it taste like?
- Light & delicate with a subtle fragrant edge.
- Where does it come from?
- Darjeeling in north east India isn't easy to get to. Even the famous antique train has to wind its way carefully through valleys and around mountains to get there. But the cup of golden Darjeeling tea once you arrive makes it all worthwhile. It's known as the Champagne of teas and we definitely think it's a reason to celebrate.
- What makes this tea different?
- The combination of first & second flush teas in this blend gives a beautiful, unique & delicate flavour.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.
- Foil sealed for freshness
- Delicate & intriguing
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
100% Black Tea
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- Brew for three minutes for a golden, fragrant taste. If you like it a little brisker leave for four. Feel free to add a splash of milk.
Number of uses
50 Count
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Return to
- Want to talk tea?
- Call us on 01264 313444, we're here weekdays from 8am-6pm.
- Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at
Net Contents
125g
