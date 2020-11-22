Typhoo 240 Teabags 750G

disappointed
My favourite tea but Tesco do not sell it anymore and like others have pointed out, it is still on the website. Please bring it back.
A good strong cup of tea - the best!
The best tea by far! I keep a couple of boxes of Typhoo tea bags in stock so don’t run out as not so keen on other brands. A hot cup of Typhoo with just a little skimmed milk - perfect every time!
Bland taste
Used to have a nice strong taste, but not anymore. Bland, nothing special
This gets a 1 star review not because the product
This gets a 1 star review not because the product is bad - its my favourite and I love a cup of typhoo - but because it has remained on the website despite the fact the Tesco don't stock it.
No Longer Stock my favourite tea bag!!!
My favourite Tea Bag!!! But tesco no longer stock it! why is that? Have had to start using another brand, which i do not like. If you are a tea addict, there is nothing worse than getting a bogan cup of tea!!!
Great value great tea.
One of the best teas. Makes a lovely cup of tea.
It's easy to brew, refreshing whilst being warm &
It's easy to brew, refreshing whilst being warm & comforting
Lovely cuppa
Love these tea bags, pity they are not on offer more often