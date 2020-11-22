By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Typhoo 240 Teabags 750G

4(8)Write a review
Typhoo 240 Teabags 750G
£ 3.50
£0.47/100g

Product Description

  • Black tea (bags)
  • In the time it takes your kettle to boil, we'd like to tell you about some things that really matter to us...
  • Don't forget - It's easy for you to do your bit too when you purchase our Eco Refills packs. With 92% less packaging weight*, you can save more than just money!
  • *Each Eco refill pack has 92% less packaging weight than our 40 teabag carton.
  • Typhoo Quality Programme
  • Working in partnership with our chosen plantations, we're committed to continually improving the conditions of the people who grow, harvest and produce the tea.
  • Typhoo Sports for all
  • Community has always been at the heart of our company, so we've teamed up with a number of sports charity foundations to give many thousands of disabled people the opportunity to take part in the sports and games they love.
  • Tea is a natural source of antioxidants.
  • You only get an 'OO' with Typhoo
  • We've been flying the flag for Great British Tea since 1903. As a nation we know how much you enjoy your cuppa, so when it comes to taste we're proud to be one of Britain's best loved brands.
  • Way back in 1903, John Sumner created the first cup of Typhoo for his sister Mary Augusta. It wasn't long before word spread about their delicious blend and loyal customers came from far and wide to his Birmingham grocers shop.
  • Nowadays, millions of cuppas are enjoyed around the world. From early morning brews to afternoon tea, we'll take care of our unique Typhoo taste, because you love us, just the way we are!
  • Thirsty Work!
  • We take our pick of the best crop, so you've got all the ingredients you need for a perfect cup of Typhoo.
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified - minimum 30% certified tea
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before End see top of pack.

Number of uses

240 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Typhoo Tea Limited,
  • Customer Relations,
  • Pasture Road,
  • Moreton,
  • Wirral,
  • CH46 8XF,

Return to

Net Contents

240 x 750g ℮ Teabags

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g**
Energy 5kJ (1kca)
Fat <0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrates<0.2g
of which sugars <0.2g
Fibre <0.2g
Protein 0.1g
Salt <0.1g
** Based on one tea bag brewed with 200ml of freshly boiled water for 3-5 minutes-

8 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

disappointed

5 stars

My favourite tea but Tesco do not sell it anymore and like others have pointed out, it is still on the website. Please bring it back.

A good strong cup of tea - the best!

5 stars

The best tea by far! I keep a couple of boxes of Typhoo tea bags in stock so don’t run out as not so keen on other brands. A hot cup of Typhoo with just a little skimmed milk - perfect every time!

Bland taste

2 stars

Used to have a nice strong taste, but not anymore. Bland, nothing special

This gets a 1 star review not because the product

1 stars

This gets a 1 star review not because the product is bad - its my favourite and I love a cup of typhoo - but because it has remained on the website despite the fact the Tesco don't stock it.

No Longer Stock my favourite tea bag!!!

5 stars

My favourite Tea Bag!!! But tesco no longer stock it! why is that? Have had to start using another brand, which i do not like. If you are a tea addict, there is nothing worse than getting a bogan cup of tea!!!

Great value great tea.

5 stars

One of the best teas. Makes a lovely cup of tea.

It's easy to brew, refreshing whilst being warm &

4 stars

It's easy to brew, refreshing whilst being warm & comforting

Lovely cuppa

5 stars

Love these tea bags, pity they are not on offer more often

