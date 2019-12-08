Tesco 240 Teabags 750G

Weak, no flavour
Purchased these on deal as I've never had a problem with the smaller pack, which have a lovely flavour and makes a nice strong tea. These tea bags in comparison are weak and have no flavour, either a problem with the product or a change of supplier. Real shame.
worst quality tea bags ever
when you open the foil pack its full of tea dust, but that's not the problem you shake each tea round and most of them split and the leaves fall out, the one's that are left you make a cup and the tea bag just splits. first time purchase and will never buy again looks like profit before quality.
Just Rubbish Now.
Used to make a good cuppa, but now find them bland and tasteless even if you leave to brew for 5 to 10 mins, very very weak tea now.
Keep the quality but ditch the plastic!
Always been happy to drink this tea, but I should have checked before putting the used teabags in the compost. Just emptied one of my green dalek bins; the compost would be lovely if it wasn't full of wispy white plastic teabag remnants. I gather the 'Finest' teabags don't contain plastic and they are only three or four times the price. Come on Tesco!
best teabags full flavour
Love this tea ..I would recommend it
quality is not as good as it used to be
used to be really nice tea. The last box i bought is poor quality tea. I might as well be drinking dish water !
Nice cuppa
Great quality for the price. Even when PG tips and Tetley are on offer I still buy this. Comes in smaller sizes as well, so you can try a test pack first.
very tasty pity 480's not available in eastbourne
great tasting
great tea bags, i buy them for the works tea club, no complaints and great value