Tesco 240 Teabags 750G

3.5(13)Write a review
Tesco 240 Teabags 750G
£ 2.90
£0.39/100g
Per 200ml
  • Energy32kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 3kcal

Product Description

  • 240 Black tea bags.
  • SMOOTH & ROUNDED Carefully blended by our tea masters for full flavour. Tea was one of the first things our founder Jack Cohen sold on his market stall back in 1924. All these years later, we still use the same care and attention for our full bodied tea. Our expert taster, Tim Clifton, and our tea masters select and taste the most vibrant leaves from Africa, India, Sri Lanka and all over the world. So you always get the perfect cup.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make the perfect cup of tea:

    1. To enjoy this tea at its best, always warm the teapot first with boiling water.

    2. Use one tea bag per person and one for the pot.

    3. Pour on boiling water and leave to stand for 3-5 minutes to allow the full flavour to brew.

    4. Serve with or without milk.

Number of uses

240 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy10kJ / 3kcal32kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.1g0.3g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.6g
Sugars0.2g0.6g
Fibre0.2g0.6g
Protein0.1g0.3g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Based on the tea bag brewed with freshly boiled water (200ml).--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Weak, no flavour

1 stars

Purchased these on deal as I've never had a problem with the smaller pack, which have a lovely flavour and makes a nice strong tea. These tea bags in comparison are weak and have no flavour, either a problem with the product or a change of supplier. Real shame.

worst quality tea bags ever

1 stars

when you open the foil pack its full of tea dust, but that's not the problem you shake each tea round and most of them split and the leaves fall out, the one's that are left you make a cup and the tea bag just splits. first time purchase and will never buy again looks like profit before quality.

Just Rubbish Now.

1 stars

Used to make a good cuppa, but now find them bland and tasteless even if you leave to brew for 5 to 10 mins, very very weak tea now.

Keep the quality but ditch the plastic!

3 stars

Always been happy to drink this tea, but I should have checked before putting the used teabags in the compost. Just emptied one of my green dalek bins; the compost would be lovely if it wasn't full of wispy white plastic teabag remnants. I gather the 'Finest' teabags don't contain plastic and they are only three or four times the price. Come on Tesco!

best teabags full flavour

5 stars

Love this tea ..I would recommend it

5 stars

quality is not as good as it used to be

2 stars

used to be really nice tea. The last box i bought is poor quality tea. I might as well be drinking dish water !

Nice cuppa

4 stars

Great quality for the price. Even when PG tips and Tetley are on offer I still buy this. Comes in smaller sizes as well, so you can try a test pack first.

very tasty pity 480's not available in eastbourne

5 stars

good quality pity not available in 480's in eastbourne

great tasting

5 stars

great tea bags, i buy them for the works tea club, no complaints and great value

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

