Tesco 80 Teabags 250G

Makes a good cupa!
Very nice tea, as a big tea drinker I'm very fussy about what tea I drink but having being really impressed with tescos own brand lately I thought I would try their teabags too and they taste identical to a well known brand I normally drink so much so I've converted and it's more than half the price so it's a win win.
Love this tea.. would recommended it
Love this tea.. would recommended it
bought these last week they make a good strong cup
bought these last week they make a good strong cup of tea would recommend
Great taste, not too strong
Been having them for years
Reliable product
Usually buy these teabags (as well as the decaff variety) as the flavour is not too strong or too weak and they are reasonably priced. I sometimes try other brands but l always come back to these teabags.
WOW..
Hi all i thought i would try these tea bags and wow was i presently surprised. They are delicious! A must try for anyone. I will never go back to my other brand.