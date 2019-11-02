By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 80 Teabags 250G

5(6)Write a review
Tesco 80 Teabags 250G
£ 1.10
£0.44/100g
Per 200ml
  • Energy32kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 3kcal

Product Description

  • 80 Black tea bags.
  • SMOOTH & ROUNDED Carefully blended by our tea masters for full flavour. Tea was one of the first things our founder Jack Cohen sold on his market stall back in 1924. All these years later, we still use the same care and attention for our full bodied tea. Our expert taster, Tim Clifton, and our tea masters select and taste the most vibrant leaves from Africa, India, Sri Lanka and all over the world. So you always get the perfect cup.
  • SMOOTH & ROUNDED Carefully blended by our tea masters for full flavour. Tea was one of the first things our founder Jack Cohen sold on his market stall back in 1924. All these years later, we still use the same care and attention for our full bodied tea. Our expert taster, Tim Clifton, and our tea masters select and taste the most vibrant leaves from Africa, India, Sri Lanka and all over the world. So you always get the perfect cup.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make the perfect cup of tea:

    1. To enjoy this tea at its best, always warm the teapot first with boiling water.

    2. Use one tea bag per person and one for the pot.

    3. Pour on boiling water and leave to stand for 3-5 minutes to allow the full flavour to brew.

    4. Serve with or without milk.

Number of uses

80 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy10kJ / 3kcal32kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.1g0.3g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.6g
Sugars0.2g0.6g
Fibre0.2g0.6g
Protein0.1g0.3g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Based on the tea bag brewed with freshly boiled water (200ml).--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Makes a good cupa!

5 stars

Very nice tea, as a big tea drinker I'm very fussy about what tea I drink but having being really impressed with tescos own brand lately I thought I would try their teabags too and they taste identical to a well known brand I normally drink so much so I've converted and it's more than half the price so it's a win win.

Love this tea.. would recommended it

5 stars

Love this tea.. would recommended it

bought these last week they make a good strong cup

5 stars

bought these last week they make a good strong cup of tea would recommend

Great taste, not too strong

5 stars

Been having them for years

Reliable product

4 stars

Usually buy these teabags (as well as the decaff variety) as the flavour is not too strong or too weak and they are reasonably priced. I sometimes try other brands but l always come back to these teabags.

WOW..

5 stars

Hi all i thought i would try these tea bags and wow was i presently surprised. They are delicious! A must try for anyone. I will never go back to my other brand.

Usually bought next

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 2.10
£0.12/100sheet

Tesco Gold Instant Coffee 200G

£ 2.99
£1.50/100g

Tesco Gold Instant Coffee 100G

£ 1.89
£1.89/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here