Twinings English Breakfast Leaf Tea 125G

Write a review
Twinings English Breakfast Leaf Tea 125G
£ 2.50
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • English Breakfast Loose Tea
  • Doing Good
  • Mother & baby health, clean water and nutrition - these are some of the ways Twinings is helping to make a difference in tea growing regions.
  • To learn more about these projects, head to twinings.co.uk
  • Ethical Tea Partnership
  • Twinings is a founding member of the Ethical Tea Partnership.
  • What does it taste like?
  • It's a tea with a lot of flavour and a light finish. Perfect for when you fancy a really well rounded cup of tea.
  • Where does it come from?
  • We visit tea gardens all over the world to find the best teas for our English Breakfast. Our favourites are the leaves grown up in the Sri Lankan highlands. They give this blend a great depth of flavour and make for a truly great cup of tea.
  • What makes this tea different?
  • We add high-grown Ceylon teas to our English Breakfast for the full depth of flavour.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.

  • Golden & well rounded
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

100% Black Tea

Preparation and Usage

  • How do I drink it?
  • 100° C x1 per person 2-3 Mins
  • Use one teaspoon of tea per cup and brew for two to three minutes.
  • Drink with a splash of milk.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

  • Want to talk tea?
  • Call us on 01264 313444, weekdays from 8am-6pm.
  • Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at
  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Net Contents

125g

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

It should be called Tea Factory Floor Dust Tea!!!

1 stars

It should be called Tea Factory Floor Dust Tea!!!

